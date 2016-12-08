City mayor election on December 15

Elections for the Mayor of Georgetown will be held on Thursday December, 15.

A notice seen by Stabroek News says, "Please be advised that a special meeting of councilors will be convened on Thursday December 15, 2016 at 14:00 Hours, In the Council Chamber for the purpose of electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the Municipality of Georgetown, for the ensuing year."