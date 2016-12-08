Climate financing partnerships with Guyana ‘global good’
President David Granger, on Tuesday evening, outlined three critical partnership areas for Guyana in support of climate financing in the international fight against the effects of climate change.
A Ministry of the Presidency statement said that he cited these as improved coastal zone management, better drainage and water storage and supply systems and more modern hydro-meteorological services.
