Duo held in Berbice with 29 kg cannabis in car

Two men are currently in police custody after they were discovered with 29 kilogrammes of cannabis at Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice.

Commander of B Division Errol Watts confirmed the arrest of the 21-year-old driver, who lives at Enmore North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and the occupant of the car, 41, of Golden Grove, ECD to Stabroek News yesterday.

He said that around 8.20 am yesterday, the men were stopped at a pedestrian crossing on the Number 5 public road. He explained that the driver has since confessed to working a private hire.

According to Watts, the driver is claiming to have picked up the occupant in the vicinity of Palmyra Village with two and a half salt bags of “something”. Watts noted that the driver said the occupant told him to open his trunk and he placed the salt bags inside.

The car was stopped based on information received and a search was carried out, after which the cannabis was discovered in the bags in the trunk of the car. The driver denies knowing the occupant of the car. Both men are expected to be charged shortly.