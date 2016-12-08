Fire guts Canefield home
– losses estimated at $10M
A young couple of East Canefield, East Canje Berbice will be counting their losses this Christmas after the two-storey, four-bedroom home they occupied was completely destroyed by a fire yesterday.
Suspected to be electrical in origin, the fire began around 11.45 am. A neighbour, Neeta Basdeo,
