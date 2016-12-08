Hastings says 94.5% of GWI customers pay $1500 or less per month

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings, said on Tuesday at the 2017 budget debate that according to data provided by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), 94.5% of metered customers pay $1,500 or less per month.

Defending the APNU+AFC government’s decision to implement Value Added Tax (VAT) to water bills that are over $1,500 per month,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.