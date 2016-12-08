Teen on pedal cycle killed in collision with minibus at Diamond
A 14-year-old pedal cyclist died on Tuesday evening shortly after he was involved in a collision with a minibus along the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara and his mother is calling for justice.
Dead is Mark McKoy called “Markie” of Lot 561 Cinema Street, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm
-
Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife
-
Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old
-
‘We are in this for the long haul’
-
NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead
Twenty-one deportees here from US
-
Prince Harry arrives
Comments
About these comments