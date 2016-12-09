Accused to stand trial over murder of Gafoors manager

David Outar and Patrick Ross, the two men accused of the July murder of Gafoors manager Terry Lackhan, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime after a city magistrate found that sufficient evidence was made out against them.

The ruling was delivered by Georgetown Magistrate Annette Singh.

David Outar
Patrick Ross
Terry Lackhan

Outar, 24, of 369 Foulis, East Coast Demerara, was charged with murdering his co-worker in July, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It was stated that on July 21, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Lackhan during the course or furtherance of a robbery. He was months later charged jointly with Ross for the crime.

Lackhan, 55, was found dead by a neighbour in his Herstelling home last Thursday with a rope around his neck.

The neighbour, who had heard a commotion in Lackhan’s upper flat, later became suspicious when she saw an individual running out of the yard.

She ventured upstairs to check on Lackhan, since calls made to him went unanswered, and found his body in a room with a rope around his neck. The police were then summoned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

