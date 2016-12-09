BoG suspends purchase of TT, Bajan $$

-to stabilise foreign exchange

In a move to stabilise the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Guyana yesterday announced that it was temporarily halting the purchase of Trinidad and Barbados dollars from local cambios.

“We have temporarily stopped buying Trinidad and Tobago as well as Barbadian currency from cambios,” Central Bank Governor Dr Gobind Ganga told a press conference yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

