Chronicle dismisses Sunday Editor

The state-owned Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), publishers of the Guyana Chronicle yesterday dismissed its Sunday Editor, Neil Marks.

In a statement, GNNL said that while this decision is regretted, Management, as guided by the Board of Directors, found it necessary in order to protect the newspaper.

“Despite the obligations and responsibilities assigned to him in a senior position, Mr. Marks’ actions on more than one occasion seriously compromised the production of the newspaper. It is imperative that GNNL, at all times, guard against the impairing of the critical service it provides as a public service media house.

“Additionally, a dedicated team of persons work beyond the call of duty to ensure the Guyana Chronicle is on the newsstand every morning. It is untenable that their work and that service are jeopardised by the actions of one individual in a senior position”, GNNL said. Marks declined to comment when contacted by Stabroek News yesterday.

GNNL said that Editor-in-Chief Mr. Nigel Williams will oversee the editorial responsibilities for the Sunday edition until a substantive Sunday editor is named. GNNL wished Marks well in his future endeavours.