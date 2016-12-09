Men charged over two fatal shootings
A man was yesterday charged with the murders of Paul Rodney and Gregory Garraway, who were fatally shot in separate attacks in the city between October and November.
Joshua Meredith, age and address not given, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday morning, when the charges were read to him.
