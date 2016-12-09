National task force on preventing sexual violence to be revived
The National Task Force for the Prevention of Sexual Violence will soon be revived.
For a number of years, social activists have appealed for this body to be made operational.
GINA yesterday said that the Ministers of Social Protection, Public Security, Public Health and Indigenous Peoples' Affairs signed on to a protocol to have the Task Force operational.
