QC students collect CXC awards

Kayshav Tewari and Larissa Wiltshire of Queen’s College have collected their Caribbean Examinations Council awards for being named Most Outstanding Candidate Overall at the CSEC and Most Outstanding Candidate in Natural Sciences at the CAPE respectively.

These awards were presented at the School Examinations Committee meeting on December 1 at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados.

