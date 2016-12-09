South Korean company wins $454m power consultancy
A South Korean company, Byuckstan Power Company Ltd has won a $454m consultancy for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL)
This was one of the contracts which cabinet gave a green light to at its meeting on November 24, 2016, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
The contract is for the provision of consultancy services to "validate the execution of works contracts for the rehabilitation of the medium and low voltage distribution network".
