Berbice cops to be charged over ganja
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday advised that drug charges be laid against the two police constables who were held in Berbice on Monday afternoon following the discovery of five kilogrammes of marijuana.
This is according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who told Stabroek News that the case file was prepared and sent to the DPP's Chambers which has since advised that the two constables be charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
