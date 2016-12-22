Budget 2017 passed
The $250B budget presented to the National Assembly on November 28, 2016 by Finance Minister Winston Jordan was passed yesterday after a week of speeches and another of gruelling scrutiny of the estimates.
The Appropriation Bill 2016 was read thrice and approved by the National Assembly where the government has a one-seat majority.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments