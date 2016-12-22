Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
A Canje family’s holiday season took a turn for the worse, as a father and son will now have to be laid to rest together, since they were discovered dead one day apart.
On Monday afternoon around 4 pm, the body of 40-year-old Bhognarine Isbarran also known as ‘Gaga’, was pulled from a trench located in the backlands of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice. According to relatives, the former cane harvester left his Cumberland home to go fishing in the backlands early on Monday morning. This was a norm for him since he had stopped working at the estate, the relatives pointed out.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments