Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

A Canje family’s holiday season took a turn for the worse, as a father and son will now have to be laid to rest together, since they were discovered dead one day apart.

On Monday afternoon around 4 pm, the body of 40-year-old Bhognarine Isbarran also known as ‘Gaga’, was pulled from a trench located in the backlands of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice. According to relatives, the former cane harvester left his Cumberland home to go fishing in the backlands early on Monday morning. This was a norm for him since he had stopped working at the estate, the relatives pointed out.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Pattensen woman jailed, fined for human trafficking

default placeholder

Carlos Brathwaite wins top T20 award

default placeholder

TUC, FITUG call on Scott to clarify `impotent’ remark or apologise

Jagdeo submits Gecom list to President

Berbice cops to be charged over ganja

default placeholder

Jagdeo doesn’t rule out contesting for PPP General Secretary

New cops urged not to abuse power

Parking meters launched

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  4. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  5. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  6. Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self

  7. PPP/C fixing to return to power

  8. Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Mayoral walkabout

Giftland donations

Sink hole

GDF luncheon

Book ship here

Scotiabankers spread Christmas cheer

AFC hosts children

IAC in Christmas outreach