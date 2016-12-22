Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

A Canje family’s holiday season took a turn for the worse, as a father and son will now have to be laid to rest together, since they were discovered dead one day apart.

On Monday afternoon around 4 pm, the body of 40-year-old Bhognarine Isbarran also known as ‘Gaga’, was pulled from a trench located in the backlands of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice. According to relatives, the former cane harvester left his Cumberland home to go fishing in the backlands early on Monday morning. This was a norm for him since he had stopped working at the estate, the relatives pointed out.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.