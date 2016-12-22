Car with drugs intercepted at Aroaima, two flee
The driver of a motorcar was yesterday arrested by the police at the Aroaima checkpoint in Region 10 while two others managed to escape following the discovery of a revolver and a quantity of narcotics in the vehicle.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that around 1:22 hrs yesterday, the police acting on information received carried out a search on motor car, PPP 7411 at the Aroaima checkpoint during which a .32 revolver and around 7lbs of narcotics were discovered
When the police descended on the car the two known men fled.
However, the driver of the car was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
