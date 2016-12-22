Full year rental of Sussex St drug bond catered for in estimates

-despite Cabinet subcommittee recommendation for renegotiation

Controversy continues to envelop the Sussex Street Drug Bond, as the Ministry of Public Health has budgeted $150M for the full year’s rent for  2017 when it was expected that the government would negotiate a lower rental and eventually exit the much criticised arrangement.

George Norton

Questions were lobbed at Minister of Public Health, Dr George Norton on Tuesday night in the Supply Committee of the National Assembly on the drug bond after PPP/C Member of Parliament Dr Frank Anthony pointed out that rental of buildings in 2016 was budgeted at $18.2M as compared to the  figure of $180M in 2017.

Anthony inquired as to what buildings were being rented for the “exorbitant” figure, to which Norton replied, “Mr. Chairman, one of the buildings would be that which is being used to house the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the other is for another building in Queenstown and the third building for the drug storage bond.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Pattensen woman jailed, fined for human trafficking

default placeholder

Carlos Brathwaite wins top T20 award

default placeholder

TUC, FITUG call on Scott to clarify `impotent’ remark or apologise

Jagdeo submits Gecom list to President

Berbice cops to be charged over ganja

default placeholder

Jagdeo doesn’t rule out contesting for PPP General Secretary

New cops urged not to abuse power

Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  4. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  5. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  6. Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self

  7. PPP/C fixing to return to power

  8. Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Mayoral walkabout

Giftland donations

Sink hole

GDF luncheon

Book ship here

Scotiabankers spread Christmas cheer

AFC hosts children

IAC in Christmas outreach