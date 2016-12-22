Giftland visitors on Friday, Saturday to pay redeemable $1,000
-move aimed at limers
Visitors to the Giftland Mall will be expected to pay a $1,000 “redeemable concession fee” upon entry on December 23 and 24 respectively.
This is according to Roy Beepat, the Chief Executive Officer of the mall who said the decision to implement the fee is being done solely as a means of alleviating the presence of “holiday limers” at the shopping complex.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
