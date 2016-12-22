Grove woman charged with stealing $4m from Gafsons

A Grove, New Scheme woman was yesterday placed on $100,000 bail by a city court, after she denied embezzling nearly $4 million from Gafsons Industries Limited, where she was employed.

The 27-year-old woman Akila Wong, of Lot 217 Grove New Scheme, pleaded not guilty when the two charges of fraudulent embezzlement were read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that on August 25, at Land of Canaan, she, being a clerk or servant at Gafson’s Industries Limited, fraudulently embezzled $2,732,408,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.