Guyana prepared to prove case at World Court – Granger

President David Granger yesterday said that Guyana is prepared to prove its border case against Venezuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

He welcomed the decision by United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon to identify a deadline to the Good Offices process for the resolution of the controversy. Stating that Guyana has worked hard to bring an end to the claim on its territory, the President said Guyana is ready to prove its case in the ICJ – also known as the World Court – at the end of 2017, should the Good Offices process "maintain the current stalemate".