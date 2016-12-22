Jagdeo doesn’t rule out contesting for PPP General Secretary
Executive Member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo has not ruled out contesting for the position of General Secretary of the party.
Responding to a question at a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo who is also Leader of the Opposition, said: “Those are issues that we will discuss at the party level. Whenever the time comes, you will know about it.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments