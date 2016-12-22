Jagdeo doesn’t rule out contesting for PPP General Secretary

Executive Member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo has not ruled out contesting for the position of General Secretary of the party.

Responding to a question at a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo who is also Leader of the Opposition, said: “Those are issues that we will discuss at the party level. Whenever the time comes, you will know about it.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.