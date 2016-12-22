New cops urged not to abuse power

Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud yesterday urged 225 new law enforcement officers to remember their oath of office throughout their careers as it is the most effective guide in providing service to society.

He was delivering the feature address at a passing out parade held at the Tactical Services Unit's Drill Square, Eve Leary yesterday under the theme 'Training to Build and Strengthen the Competencies of Ranks, Through Partnerships and Monitoring of Performances'.