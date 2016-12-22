Parking meters launched

Smart City Solutions (SCS) yesterday launched its first meter on Regent Street however, citizens will not be required to pay for the service until January 7.

SCS Global Head of Business Development Amir Oren and SCS Global Head of Operations Simon Mosheshvili with Town Clerk Royston King and M&CC representatives gathered yesterday outside City Hall where the first meter was commissioned.

Expressing his gratitude to the company for choosing George-town for its investment, King welcomed the "bold initiative" which will be official launched next year. King explained that for the next two weeks, dubbed as the introductory weeks, workers from the company will be manning the 157 meters that will be placed around the city covering approximately 3,200 parking spaces to ensure that citizens are properly sensitized.