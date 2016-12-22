Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T
A 78-year-old Guyanese man living in a stable in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) may just get his wish to return to Guyana before Christmas with the help of the Trinidad-based Guyana Agency for Development Affairs (GADA).
Neville Cornett’s plight was recently highlighted by Trinidadian television station CNC3, and has since been shared countless times on Facebook.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Leguan woman slashed to death, husband kills self
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments