TUC, FITUG call on Scott to clarify `impotent’ remark or apologise

The two union groupings in the country, the TUC and FITUG today called on Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection. Keith Scott to clarify a remark he made in Parliament that the two bodies are “virtually impotent” or to apologise.

Scott had made the remark on Wednesday when he was being examined by PPP/C MP and trade unionist Gillian Burton-Persaud on whether it wouldn’t have been a better idea to assign some of the monies intended for the Guyana National Co-operative Union Limited to the TUC and FITUG.

Scott in his response cited the “virtual impotence” of the two bodies, something he said members of the Opposition should be well aware of.

Observers say that Scott’s remark would be seen as prejudicial to his ministerial role in labour matters. The remark could also be seen as a reflection of APNU+AFC administration outlook on the labour movement considering that when it came into office it downgraded the Labour Ministry to a division in the Ministry of Social Protection. This point was seized upon by the Trades Union Congress and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana in a joint statement today.

“This most incredulous labelling by you of our organisations as `impotent’ begs the question whether this is the level of regard that the Government has for the labour movement and by extension the workers of Guyana.

“As Minister, it is hoped it has not escaped attention that workers represent a most decisive force in our country. We wonder, whether your remark, as a representative of the Government, inadvertently conveys a clandestinely held view of the Administration with respect to the trade union movement.

“The distasteful comment further opens speculation as to whether your utterance which is clearly contemptuous of a major stakeholder in this society with a constitutional right to exist – has informed your Administration’s decision to dismantle the Ministry of Labour, which is relegated to a department, headed by you.

“We are disturbed by the continuous frontal attack on workers in view of their value to this nation’s development. For clearly a message is being sent by you, and it is hoped not representative of the Government, that there exists no regard for the workers of his country.

“We call for clarification or an unequivocal apology if your utterance is not that of the Government’s position of the workers we represent, and where it may be important to remind you they pay your salary from their toil and sweat, and in many instances, are left with what is not adequate.”