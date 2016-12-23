Gaskin confident of Small Business Council though bureau continues to miss key targets
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday declared that he has full confidence in the Small Business Council whose performance over the year 2016 has been satisfactory though key targets remain elusive.
This confidence was expressed despite the fact that the Small Business Bureau (SBB) which is overseen by the council has failed to meet several targets of the Guyana REDD+ Invest-ment Fund’s (GRIF) “Micro and Small Enterprise Development (MSED) Building Alternative Livelihoods for Vulnerable Group” programme.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments