Greenidge grilled about Foreign Affairs budget

During the examination of the 2017 budget estimates at Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge was asked whether Ambassador-designate to Kuwait, Dr. Shamir Ally who was being investigated, was receiving payments.

He responded to the question posed by Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixiera, and stated that Ally has not been accredited and has not been paid formally in that post.