Major Crimes Unit sleuth is 2016’s ‘Best Cop’

Days after being named Top Performer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and receiving an award, Corporal Prem Narine was honoured as the overall Best Cop for 2016 by the Guyana Police Force, at its Annual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

Narine who has 14 years of service in the force was awarded for his sterling contributions in the CID. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales

Berbice constables remanded over ganja

Suspected getaway driver held after gunmen storm Diamond Fire Station

PPP renews call for local gov’t body

default placeholder

Move from zero-rated VAT will allow focus on enforcement – Statia

President awaiting CVs for GECOM nominees

Forestry Commission remains under Natural Resources Ministry -Harmon misspoke

default placeholder

Second importer to appeal court decision barring entry of ‘sweetened condensed milk’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  4. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  5. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  6. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  7. PPP/C fixing to return to power

  8. Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Christmas lift

GALLERY: Welcome aboard Logos Hope

Help from CIOG

GALLERY: Distraction

Window shopping

President attends 14th death anniversary observance for Hoyte

GALLERY: Christmas Commerce

Mayoral walkabout