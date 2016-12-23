Major Crimes Unit sleuth is 2016’s ‘Best Cop’
Days after being named Top Performer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and receiving an award, Corporal Prem Narine was honoured as the overall Best Cop for 2016 by the Guyana Police Force, at its Annual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.
Narine who has 14 years of service in the force was awarded for his sterling contributions in the CID.
