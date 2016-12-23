Man for High Court over Bagotstown murder

Trevor Anthony Amsterdam, the man accused of killing murder suspect, Jermaine Simon in November of last year, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial at the High Court.

At the time of his death, Simon was wanted by the police for questioning in connection with the murder of Ryan Sooklall at Providence, East Bank Demerara. Sooklall, 19, was shot in front of a shop in Providence on March 1, 2015.

The ruling at the end of the preliminary inquiry into Simon’s murder was handed down by Magistrate Renita Singh, who stated that there was overwhelming evidence against Amsterdam. The shooting allegedly occurred as a result of a dispute between the two over a “drug’s block.”

It is claimed that Amsterdam, 32, of Lot 34 Norton Street, Bagots-town, murdered Simon on November 10, 2015, in Bagotstown.