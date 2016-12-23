Scrap metal dealer jailed three years over break and enter

A scrap metal dealer was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after a city magistrate found him guilty of a break and enter charge.

Magistrate Faith McGusty found Keion Crandon, 38, of 15 D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, guilty of breaking into a home and stealing over $700,000 worth in home appliances.

The charge against Crandon stated that on October 5, at Section ‘C’ Campbellville, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Dianna Panday and stole articles valued at $740,000.

According to Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman, the police, acting on information, went to the home of Panday and caught Crandon stealing the items from home. He was later arrested and charged with the offence.

Magistrate McGusty told the accused that the court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that he had committed the offence. She further related that the evidence provided by the prosecution, was overwhelming and as such found him guilty as charged. The magistrate subsequently handed down a sentence of 36 months in prison.

