Sugar workers picket Ministry of the Presidency over wages
Sugar workers along with officials of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday picketed the Ministry of the Presidency over wages and salaries.
A statement from GAWU said that the picketing is part of an exercise which is taking place across the sugar industry outside the Administrative Offices of the various Estates decrying the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc’s (GuySuCo) “harsh stance of constricting workers’ wages and salary to 2014 levels”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
Comments
About these comments