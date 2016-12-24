City says to seek approval of parking meter bylaws

The Mayor and City Council today said it intends to apply to the Minister of Communities for confirmation of the Georgetown Metered Parking bylaws, which was approved by the Mayor and City Council.

These by-laws seek to enforce general and specific measures to ensure the integrity of the Parking Meter project, which will be fully introduced in the city of Georgetown on January 9, 2017, the council noted today.

Under the Municipal District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01, section 304 the system to make by-laws are clearly stipulated and explained to facilitate such legal arrangements, within the Municipality.

At subsection (1) (a) the law gives the council the power to make by-laws: “for regulating any of the things which the council is empowered to do, establish, maintain, carry on, control, manage, regulate and prescribe fees, charges, licenses and permits (including the condition thereof), in respect of any such things.” Under this same law at (b) it states: “for protecting from damage or interference any council road, works or property of the council situated or being in, under or over any public place or other place within the council area.”

A copy of these by-laws is available at the offices of the Mayor, Town Clerk and City Constabulary at reasonable hours (Monday-Friday 9:00 am – 16:00 hrs.), for public inspection without payment, the release said. However, anyone, who is desirous of a copy of the said by-laws or of any part thereof, could obtain same from the office of the Town Clerk for the sum of three thousand dollars ($3000.00).

These by-laws are available for public inspection without payment for a period of 14 days commencing from Wednesday December 28, 2016 – Monday January 10, 2017, the council said.