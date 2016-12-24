Diamond Fire Station attack being treated as attempted robbery – police
‘The police are now treating Thursday’s attack during which two armed bandits stormed the Diamond Fire Station as an attempted robbery since they say no valuables were stolen from the victims during the incident.
Contacted for a comment yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that an investigation has been launched. He said the incident was being investigated as an attempted robbery and not a robbery as was previously reported by Stabroek News and other sections of the media.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments