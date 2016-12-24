East Berbice hit by heavy flooding
Heavy flooding in East Berbice yesterday, which some residents feel was exacerbated by a broken dam, put a damper on the Christmas spirit, leaving many residents confined to their homes.
The rain which began around midnight on Thursday left both residential areas and farmlands inundated.
