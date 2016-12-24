Georgetown deluged but shoppers out in their numbers

Heavy rainfall coupled with a spring tide inundated large sections of Georgetown yesterday, leaving many businesses bailing water, but this failed to deter consumers, who flooded the streets to get their Christmas shopping done.

The rain started around 3 am and continued non-stop—alternating between downpours and showers—until around 2 pm when it subsided into light drizzles. However, most of Georgetown was flooded, bringing memories of the 2005 Great Flood.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.