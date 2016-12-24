Grove man charged over robbery with violence

A Grove resident was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with robbing a woman of cash and other items.

It is alleged that Julian James, 23, of 237 Grove Squatting Area, robbed Wanita Lashley, on Decem-ber 21, of $20,000, an umbrella and a cell phone, together valued $51,000, and at the time, before, or after the robbery, made use of personal violence. James pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Police Prosecutor Denise Simmons told the court that she had no objections to bail being granted to the accused. She further stated that the items James allegedly stole from the virtual complaint were not recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the virtual complainant who was present in the court, told the magistrate that she will proceed with the matter and will be present at the trial to offer evidence against the accused.

Magistrate Singh granted James bail in the sum of $60,000. The matter was adjourned until January 9, 2017 for statements.