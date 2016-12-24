Grove man charged over robbery with violence

A Grove resident was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with robbing a woman of cash and other items.

It is alleged that Julian James, 23, of 237 Grove Squatting Area, robbed Wanita Lashley, on Decem-ber 21, of $20,000, an umbrella and a cell phone, together valued $51,000, and at the time, before, or after the robbery, made use of personal violence. James pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Police Prosecutor Denise Simmons told the court that she had no objections to bail being granted to the accused. She further stated that the items James allegedly stole from the virtual complaint were not recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the virtual complainant who was present in the court, told the magistrate that she will proceed with the matter and will be present at the trial to offer evidence against the accused.

Magistrate Singh granted James bail in the sum of $60,000. The matter was adjourned until January 9, 2017 for statements.

More in Local News

Rain, high tide underline city flood woes

Sardine shipment canned over tampered labels, rusting tins

Georgetown deluged but shoppers out in their numbers

default placeholder

Banks DIH defends price paid for repurchase of shares

default placeholder

Jagdeo calls on gov’t to keep watch on conservancies

East Berbice hit by heavy flooding

Minister Scott apologises for impotence remark about FITUG, TUC

default placeholder

West Berbice floodwater receding

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  4. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  5. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  6. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  7. Flood woes after heavy rain

  8. PPP/C fixing to return to power


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide

Police miscalculation

GALLERY: Checking out flood

Christmas lift

GALLERY: Welcome aboard Logos Hope

Help from CIOG

GALLERY: Distraction

Window shopping