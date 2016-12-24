Minister Scott apologises for impotence remark about FITUG, TUC
Three days after he accused the two union groupings in the country, the TUC and FITUG, of “virtual impotence”, Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott has apologised for the remark.
Based on a GINA release, Scott made the apology at a press conference on Thursday in the presence of representatives of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG). Stabroek News was not invited to the press conference.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
