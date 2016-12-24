Opposition to submit CVs for GECOM candidates
The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) sees President David Granger’s request for the curricula vitae (CV) of the six nominees for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as fair but says they [nominees] are well-known.
Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo held a press conference to disclose that he had nominated Chartered Accountant and lawyer Christopher Ram; business executive Ramesh Dookhoo; author, Indian rights activist and columnist Ryhaan Shah; historian Professor James Rose; …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
