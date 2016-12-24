Sardine shipment canned over tampered labels, rusting tins

Seventeen hundred cases of sardine imported from China were denied entry into Guyana after it was found that the labelling was tampered with and the tins were rusting, the Government Analyst– Food and Drug Department said yesterday.

In a press release, it was stated that the Department in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority's (GRA) – Customs Department- has refused entry to 1700 cases, each containing 48 tins of 200 grams of Dost sardine imported from China.