Sardine shipment canned over tampered labels, rusting tins
Seventeen hundred cases of sardine imported from China were denied entry into Guyana after it was found that the labelling was tampered with and the tins were rusting, the Government Analyst– Food and Drug Department said yesterday.
In a press release, it was stated that the Department in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) – Customs Department- has refused entry to 1700 cases, each containing 48 tins of 200 grams of Dost sardine imported from China. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments