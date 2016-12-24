West Berbice floodwater receding
Floodwaters, the result of persistent overnight rainfall coupled with a spring tide began to recede from affected communities on the West Coast Berbice late yesterday afternoon.
Rosignol, Blairmont, Bel Air, Bath Settlement, Union, Bush Lot, Tempe and Rising Sun were all inundated earlier yesterday as a result the spring tide and heavy rain.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments