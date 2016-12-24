Wismar man remanded on drug, gun charges
A Wismar, Linden resident was yesterday refused bail on a charge of trafficking in cannabis and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm when he appeared before a city court.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on December 21, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments