Christmas cheer in Region Nine

Some 250 children from Aishalton and neighbouring villages in Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) were on Friday treated to some Christmas cheer when Public Health Minister, Dr. George Norton visited the area, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
The children gathered at the Aishalton Primary school where they received snacks and other goodies, along with toys, compliments of the Ministry of Public Health and a few companies. The release said
Giftland Officemax joined with the Ministry to provide the children with toys, while Ansa McAl Trading Limited, Chris Fernandes of John Fernandes Limited and Linden Holdings Incorporated contributed the snacks and other goodies.

Christmas lift