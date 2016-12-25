Christmas cheer in Region Nine
Some 250 children from Aishalton and neighbouring villages in Region 9 (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) were on Friday treated to some Christmas cheer when Public Health Minister, Dr. George Norton visited the area, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
The children gathered at the Aishalton Primary school where they received snacks and other goodies, along with toys, compliments of the Ministry of Public Health and a few companies. The release said
Giftland Officemax joined with the Ministry to provide the children with toys, while Ansa McAl Trading Limited, Chris Fernandes of John Fernandes Limited and Linden Holdings Incorporated contributed the snacks and other goodies.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
Comments
About these comments