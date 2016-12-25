Daughters want to be home with Mom for Christmas
Photos by Bebi Oosman
For five girls of Berbice, Christmas isn’t about the presents or traditions, to them it’s about family, more so their mother. Their only wish this year is to have their mother sober, settled and stable with them under the same roof.
Their mother’s love is all the girls want along with the basic necessities. Three of the girls currently reside at the Alpha Home, another with their aunt, and the eldest by herself. However, the girls have seven older siblings, who have their own families and fend for themselves, and a younger baby brother, who is currently with their mother.
For a family of 13, one would have thought …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
