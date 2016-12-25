East Berbice floodwater receding

After an entire day of flooding, residents of East Berbice were yesterday tasked with cleaning up as the water in most areas had receded.

While the floodwaters had completely gone in some areas, in others water was still in residents’ yards. However, this was seen as a good thing by many.

“As long as me can clean me house and deh inside, me ain’t mine bout the water outside,” one woman from Canefield Settlement said. While the water…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.