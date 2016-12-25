Special audit for D’Urban Park project
- Auditor General
Given the amount of money involved, Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that a special audit will be conducted into the controversial, billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project (DPDP).
Yes, I will do it… It is part of the 2016 audit under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure,” Sharma revealed when contacted by Stabroek News.
Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran is also calling for a forensic audit of the project.
