Work together for common good – President

In his Christmas message to the Nation, President David Granger has called for all Guyanese to work together for the common good.

His message follows:

Guyanese,

I extend warm greetings to all Guyanese on the celebration of the joyous and wondrous festival of Christmas!

The message for mankind of Jesus Christ’s miraculous birth isrecounted in the gospel of St. Luke (2:14) in the Holy Bible,which proclaims: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Guyana is our motherland. We have a collective duty to ensure that we keep our homeland free from disaffection and discord. We have an obligation to promote peace and goodwill within our country.

The celebration of the birth of Christ reminds us that peace and goodwill do not drop from the sky like manna. They are shared values, which must find root and flourish in our homes, in our schools, in our offices, in the fields and factories and in our neighbourhoods and communities.

I wish that we all will embrace the universal values of peace and goodwill, which Christmas proclaims.

I wish that the Guyanese tradition of hospitality and goodwillwill prevail at the time of this sacred festival.

I wish that our culture of care and compassion for one anotherwill continue to guide us all and improve our quality of life now and in the future.

We must foster a culture of peace and goodwill by dispelling the evils of envy, hatred and enmity from our lives.

Jesus Christ came as the ‘Prince of Peace.’ The celebration of his birth is an opportunity for all Guyanese to renew the common ties that bind us together as a nation.

I appeal to everyone to work together for the common good. I appeal to everyone to treat each other with respect. I appeal to everyone to work towards creating a culture of peace and goodwill – the values of Christmas

Happy Christmas to all!