CAL/Fly Jamaica tail incident investigation still ongoing
The report into the incident where the tail section of a parked Fly Jamaica airplane was knocked off by a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) aircraft as it was pulling into the apron last month is not yet completed.
“The investigation …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
-
Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified
-
Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T
-
Four charged with murder of Good Hope farmers
Comments
About these comments