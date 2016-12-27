Concerns raised over treatment of Cubans at Piarco

(Trinidad Express) Concerns are being raised over the treatment meted out to foreigners who are being immediately denied entry into this country by immigration officials at Piarco International Airport.

The Express understands that, on Christmas Day, over a dozen Cuban nationals were denied entry into Trinidad and were taken to a house in Caroni, where they were all kept in one room and deported back yesterday on a 5 p.m. flight.

A source, speaking to the Express under the condition of anonymity, said she was alarmed over the treatment of these foreigners who claimed their US currency was taken from them and not returned by officials.

The Express was told that Serguey Roque Alvarez and Yoandry Avila Cruz were part of the group that came into Trinidad from Havana, Cuba, on Copa Airlines flight number 366 on Sunday.

The flight landed at 4.15 p.m.

 

