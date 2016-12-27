Noel Blackman sentencing deferred to February

Former Minister of Health, Dr Noel Blackman who pleaded guilty in a New York court on August 24, 2016 to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a controlled substance, will now be sentenced in February next year.

Due to a change in the availability of the court, Blackman is to be sentenced on February 10th, 2017. His original sentencing date was the 6th of January, 2017.

Blackman, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of the painkiller, oxycodone, pleaded guilty to count one of his indictment before Judge Joanna Seybert. He remains in custody pending sentencing. He has been in custody since February 7th this year.

