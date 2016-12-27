Noel Blackman sentencing deferred to February
Former Minister of Health, Dr Noel Blackman who pleaded guilty in a New York court on August 24, 2016 to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a controlled substance, will now be sentenced in February next year.
Due to a change in the availability of the court, Blackman is to be sentenced on February 10th, 2017. His original sentencing date was the 6th of January, 2017.
Blackman, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of the painkiller, oxycodone, pleaded guilty to count one of his indictment before Judge Joanna Seybert. He remains in custody pending sentencing. He has been in custody since February 7th this year.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
Last bundle of cane lifted at Wales
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
Jagdeo names six for President to pick new Gecom head
-
Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T
Comments
About these comments